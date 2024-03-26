Professor T star says fans should "be prepared" for season 3
Tragedy awaits Lisa and Dan.
Ahead of Professor T's season 3 debut, Barney White, who plays DS Dan Winters, has a warning for fans.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com about how the relationship between Dan and DS Lisa Donckers (Emma Naomi) develops in the upcoming episodes, he said: "Life has gotten in the way of love so far for them, and I can't give too much away, but I would say to the viewers be prepared because the will-they-won't-they storyline does come to its culmination in this season.
"Just be prepared for a bit of an assault course on the emotions. "
You heard the man. Brace yourselves.
And it's not plain sailing for Professor Jasper Tempest (Ben Miller), either. After trying to defend DCI Christina Brand (Juliet Aubrey) at the end of season 2, he's now behind bars.
"It's just about the worst environment he could possibly find himself in," said Miller. "First of all, he's germaphobic, and the whole of the prison is pretty unhygienic. I think he struggles with that.
"He really doesn't like the food, and he finds it really difficult sharing a cell with someone."
But interestingly, it's not all bad.
"And then, on the flip side, he's surrounded by criminals and he's lived all his life in academia, really, and he's fascinated by criminality," explained Miller.
"He's a criminology professor, so it's also like being a butterfly collector locked in a butterfly house. It's one of the most fascinating places he could possibly be, so he's really pulled in two directions.
"He's sort of uniquely equipped to navigate his way through prison, funnily enough, because of his understanding of criminals, to a certain extent.
"But he's also too much of an oddball not to get himself in some hot water every now and again."
Professor T season 3 arrives on ITV1 at 9pm on Wednesday 27th March.
