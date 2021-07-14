Join RadioTimes.com’s Professor T live Q&A with Ben Miller, Emma Naomi and Barney White

There’s a brand new crime-solving brain on the block, and his name is Professor T. Based on a Belgium series, the crime drama is set to land on ITV later this month.

Advertisement

Ahead of its premiere on Sunday 18th July, RadioTimes.com will be hosting a live Q&A with Professor T cast members Ben Miller (Death in Paradise), Emma Naomi (Bridgerton) and Barney White (Holby City) over on the Radio Times Facebook page.

From 8.15pm onwards, they will discuss all things Professor T and reveal behind-the-scenes secrets before the first episode airs. Visit our Facebook page now and leave your questions in the comments – the best ones will get asked on the night!

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Miller plays the eponymous Professor T – whose full name is Jasper Tempest – an eccentric forensic criminologist who teaches at Cambridge and who finds himself helping the police solve crimes, at first unwillingly.

Miller spoke to Radio Times about how he drew on his own experiences with OCD to play the character, who is obsessed with hygiene and hand-washing.

Frances de la Tour plays Professor T’s mother, while Bridgerton star Naomi is his former student turned Detective Inspector Lisa Donckers, who reaches out to her old mentor after a serial rapist appears to be active in her alma mater once more. Barney White is her supportive sidekick, Dan Winters.

Though the six-part series is set to air weekly on ITV, it originally premiered on BritBox in June.

To join RadioTimes.com‘s live Q&A, all you have to do is visit the Radio Times Facebook page at 8.15pm on Sunday 18th July.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide or check out our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.