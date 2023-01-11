And the fictional Netflix series, which released its fifth season last November, appears to be 'fact-checked' by the Duke of Sussex. While speaking to Colbert on Tuesday 10th January, the TV host asked if Harry had "binged" any television shows recently with his wife, Meghan Markle.

In his ongoing press tour for the release of his memoir Spare, Prince Harry has appeared on Stephen Colbert's The Late Show and revealed that he watches The Crown .

In response, Harry said yes, before Colbert remarked: "You've got to have watched some of The Crown, right?"

Harry looked at the audience and laughed, saying: "There's people laughing at that – yes, I have actually watched The Crown."

The cast of The Crown season 5. Netflix/Keith Bernstein

Colbert then asked: "The recent stuff or the older stuff?" to which the Duke replied: "The older stuff and the more recent stuff."

Colbert continued: "Do you fact-check it while you watch it?"

Harry then pretended to take out a notebook and mimed taking notes before laughing: "Yes, I do actually." He then pointed to a copy of his book and added: "Which, by the way, is another reason why it's important that history has it right."

His admission comes after Netflix added a disclaimer to season 5's trailer, following calls to add a statement highlighting The Crown as a "fictionalised drama" before each episode.

Criticising the popular Netflix series, actress Judi Dench said: "No one is a greater believer in artistic freedom than I, but this cannot go unchallenged," before suggesting that an explicit disclaimer should additionally be put "at the start of each episode".

Previously reached out to for comment by RadioTimes.com, a Netflix spokesperson said: "The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events.

"Series 5 is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family - one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians."

