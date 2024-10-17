It stars Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy) and Nina Toussaint-White (Showtrial) as parents Rob and Sarah Robinson, while their three children, Phoebe, Becks and Perry, are played by Ava McCarthy, Ida Brooke and Tylan Bailey respectively, all of whom are seen in the new images.

The story follows Phoebe, Becks, Perry and their mum, who are suddenly uprooted from their comfortable life in Glasgow and moved to the remote highlands of Scotland.

Wilson's novel has been adapted by Tom Bidwell, and is described as a story about growing up, being displaced and finding your way in a community that seems alien.

Tylan Bailey as Perry, Ida Brooke as Becks and Ava McCarthy as Phoebe in The Primrose Railway Children. BBC

Wilson said in a statement: "I’m so looking forward to seeing this exciting new adaptation of my book The Primrose Railway Children. It’s going to be a special treat for all the family."

When the film was first announced, McKidd said of his involvement: "Reading Tom’s brilliant script was a real joy, it captures the spirit and emotion of the original The Railway Children, a film that I loved as a child, so it was an easy decision to come back and film this in Scotland.

Ava McCarthy as Phoebe, Ida Brooke as Becks, Nina Toussaint-White as Sarah and Tylan Bailey as Perry in The Primrose Railway Children. BBC

"I’m always so proud and happy to come home and work with the brilliant crews and talents that Scotland overflows with.

"I can’t wait to step into the character of Rob and retell this reimagined British classic story alongside such an exciting cast. It will be a cinematic treat for the family."

A sequel to the original Railway Children film, The Railway Children Return, was released just two years ago in 2022, starring Jenny Agutter, Sheridan Smith and Tom Courtenay.

Kevin McKidd as Rob, Nina Toussaint-White as Sarah, Tylan Bailey as Perry and Ava McCarthy as Phoebe in The Primrose Railway Children. BBC

The Primrose Children will air on the BBC during the festive period.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.