“That’s the worst thing about it. It was my bloody idea.”

Turner was tempted to strip off because the weather was quite pleasant during filming on series one, but the show’s upcoming second outing went into production during the winter months – did that put a stop to his acting without a top?

“The weather was tempestuous”, he says. “We had a lot of clouds, a lot of rain, and it was so cold. We had a few scenes in the sea and I think Eleanor [Tomlinson, who plays Demelza] almost got hypothermia.”

But while topless scything was out of the question, Mr Turner’s shirt does occasionally disappear during the second series.

Not that anyone would complain if it stayed on, mind you.

