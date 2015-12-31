While trailing a long way behind in terms of votes, Peter Capaldi's eloquent and affecting anti-war speech from Doctor Who episode The Zygon Inversion was in third place, with 3.4%, closely followed by the tense moment Ben Whishaw's Danny received his HIV test results in BBC2 thriller London Spy (2.8%) and another Doctor Who scene, the revelatory montage from penultimate episode Heaven Sent (1.5%), making up the top five.

RadioTimes.com editor Tim Glanfield said: "Poldark lit up the Sunday nights of millions of viewers earlier this year with a heady mix of high drama and breathtaking scenery, but it was the shirtless scything scene that proved to be its defining moment – and turned Aidan Turner into a household name. Scything experts may not have been impressed with Ross Poldark's technique but the women of Britain certainly were."

Users were asked to vote for one from a shortlist of 32 of the funniest, most dramatic, inspiring and emotional TV moments of 2015, ranging from Nadiya Hussain's winner's speech in the Great British Bake Off to a starving polar bear's attempts to catch a seal in natural history series The Hunt, Lord Grantham's burst ulcer in Downton Abbey to Jon Snow's apparent death in Game of Thrones.

See the full list of TV moments in order below...

TV moments of 2015

Aidan Turner’s topless scything – Poldark

Jay McGuiness's Pulp Fiction jive earns the first 10 of the series – Strictly Come Dancing

The Doctor’s anti-war speech – Doctor Who

Danny waits for his test results – London Spy

The revelatory montage from Heaven Sent – Doctor Who

Nadiya's winner's speech – The Great British Bake Off

Bobby Beale is revealed as Lucy’s killer – EastEnders

Miranda finally marries Gary – Miranda

Jo Joyner’s "How's Adam?" gaffe – EastEnders

Jon Snow's (possible) death – Game of Thrones

Tamwar explains the true meaning of Islam – EastEnders

The White Walkers attack Hardhome – Game of Thrones

The dinner party from hell – Doctor Foster

Andrew Neil's message to the Paris attackers – This Week

Robert's ulcer bursts all over the dinner table – Downton Abbey

Trixie admits she is an alcoholic – Call the Midwife

Daredevil dispatches a building full of bad guys in one take – Daredevil

A starving polar bear goes after a seal – The Hunt

Lance's murder – Cucumber

A reporter is moved to tears during his Paris bulletin – Breakfast

Ken's speech at Deirdre's funeral – Coronation Street

The elephant in the room – Top Gear

Anne Boleyn’s execution – Wolf Hall

Val's death after the helicopter crash – Emmerdale

Madonna's stage dive – The Brit Awards

Derek Shepherd dies – Grey's Anatomy

Steve Backshall’s whale watching freak-out – Big Blue Live

Claire Underwood tells Frank she’s leaving him – House of Cards

Don Draper’s smile – Mad Men

Sheila consoles Lance – Detectorists

Dermot’s 24-hour dance marathon – Sport Relief

A couple on different dates fall for each other – First Dates

