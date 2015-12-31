Poldark's topless scything scene voted 2015 TV moment of the year
In a poll of over 44,000 RadioTimes.com readers, Aidan Turner's harvest no-vestival narrowly beat Jay McGuiness's Pulp Fiction inspired Strictly jive
It set social media alight back in March when a shirtless and ridiculously buff Aidan Turner pulled out his scythe and started getting sweaty in the fields of 18th century Cornwall. Some scything experts claimed that Poldark's technique was unnecessarily vigorous but viewers weren't complaining, and now, nine months later, the scene from BBC1 period drama Poldark has been named the TV moment of 2015, in a poll of over 44,000 RadioTimes.com users.
Drawing 19,766 votes, almost 45% of the total, the Poldark scene came just ahead of Jay McGuiness's Pulp Fiction inspired Strictly Come Dancing jive with professional partner Aliona Vilani (43%), which wowed audiences and drew the first ten from the judges on his way to claiming the Glitter Ball Trophy.
While trailing a long way behind in terms of votes, Peter Capaldi's eloquent and affecting anti-war speech from Doctor Who episode The Zygon Inversion was in third place, with 3.4%, closely followed by the tense moment Ben Whishaw's Danny received his HIV test results in BBC2 thriller London Spy (2.8%) and another Doctor Who scene, the revelatory montage from penultimate episode Heaven Sent (1.5%), making up the top five.
RadioTimes.com editor Tim Glanfield said: "Poldark lit up the Sunday nights of millions of viewers earlier this year with a heady mix of high drama and breathtaking scenery, but it was the shirtless scything scene that proved to be its defining moment – and turned Aidan Turner into a household name. Scything experts may not have been impressed with Ross Poldark's technique but the women of Britain certainly were."
Users were asked to vote for one from a shortlist of 32 of the funniest, most dramatic, inspiring and emotional TV moments of 2015, ranging from Nadiya Hussain's winner's speech in the Great British Bake Off to a starving polar bear's attempts to catch a seal in natural history series The Hunt, Lord Grantham's burst ulcer in Downton Abbey to Jon Snow's apparent death in Game of Thrones.
More like this
See the full list of TV moments in order below...
TV moments of 2015
Aidan Turner’s topless scything – Poldark
Jay McGuiness's Pulp Fiction jive earns the first 10 of the series – Strictly Come Dancing
The Doctor’s anti-war speech – Doctor Who
Danny waits for his test results – London Spy
The revelatory montage from Heaven Sent – Doctor Who
Nadiya's winner's speech – The Great British Bake Off
Bobby Beale is revealed as Lucy’s killer – EastEnders
Miranda finally marries Gary – Miranda
Jo Joyner’s "How's Adam?" gaffe – EastEnders
Jon Snow's (possible) death – Game of Thrones
Tamwar explains the true meaning of Islam – EastEnders
The White Walkers attack Hardhome – Game of Thrones
The dinner party from hell – Doctor Foster
Andrew Neil's message to the Paris attackers – This Week
Robert's ulcer bursts all over the dinner table – Downton Abbey
Trixie admits she is an alcoholic – Call the Midwife
Daredevil dispatches a building full of bad guys in one take – Daredevil
A starving polar bear goes after a seal – The Hunt
Lance's murder – Cucumber
A reporter is moved to tears during his Paris bulletin – Breakfast
Ken's speech at Deirdre's funeral – Coronation Street
The elephant in the room – Top Gear
Anne Boleyn’s execution – Wolf Hall
Val's death after the helicopter crash – Emmerdale
Madonna's stage dive – The Brit Awards
Derek Shepherd dies – Grey's Anatomy
Steve Backshall’s whale watching freak-out – Big Blue Live
Claire Underwood tells Frank she’s leaving him – House of Cards
Don Draper’s smile – Mad Men
Sheila consoles Lance – Detectorists
Dermot’s 24-hour dance marathon – Sport Relief
A couple on different dates fall for each other – First Dates