Gone is his old battered tricorn hat, replaced by a far more classy version. Also gone is his slightly shabby jacket – but at least we still have his unruly hairdo...

Does this sartorial step up from the rough-and-ready scyther we saw in series one indicate that he manages to get elected? Could the Cornish countryside be replaced by the politics of London when Aidan Turner returns?

It definitely looks like Poldark has polished up for a good reason...

Poldark season four starts on Sunday September 30 at 9/8c, Masterpiece on PBS

This article was originally published in March 2018