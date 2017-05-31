As RadioTimes.com revealed earlier this year, an earlier-than-expected start date in June was planned by the BBC – in order (it is suspected) to avoid clashing with rival drama Victoria.

The new run will plunge straight into the action with an eventful opener featuring feuds, a marriage, intimations of mortality and the arrival of some fresh new characters.

In the opening scene, which was exclusively shown at the Radio Times Festival earlier this year, a pregnant Elizabeth starts the action galloping uncontrollably near the clifftops before Aidan Turner's gallant Ross spots her and rushes to her aid…

The series also features a clutch of new characters.

Elizabeth (Heida Reed) has a governess called Morwenna, played by Ellise Chappell, and Demelza's two brothers also arrive on the scene: religious minded Sam (Tom York) and the more fun-loving Drake (Harry Richardson), who takes a shine to Morwenna.

As for Ross and Demelza, after all the troubling (ahem) events of the last series they open the action a little more settled in their marriage. We find them “in a happier time” and “working as a team”, according to Eleanor Tomlinson who plays Demelza.

How long will that last, eh?

Poldark series 3 starts on BBC1 at 9pm on Sunday 11th June