“You’re dying tomorrow and on Wednesday you’re getting married.”

“It’s a bit odd, but you get used to it,” he added, seemingly unaware of the effect his words had just had.

Cutting back to the interview after a song had played, Grimshaw told Turner they needed to clear the air after listeners had sent in panicked messages: “Aidan Turner said he was going to die! Please say that’s not happening!”

“I knew that would happen when it came out of your mouth,” his co-star Eleanor Tomlinson, who plays Demelza, laughed as Turner scratched his head trying to remember what he’d said.

“Oh, right OK… I do remember I said that. Take that all back,” Turner confirmed.

“I don’t – to the best of my knowledge – die,” he added, after Grimshaw insisted on further clarity.

“I think I’m doing this for a few more years."

And relax... In fact, we're off for a little lie down...

Poldark continues on Sunday at 9:00pm on BBC1