Poldark fans in a panic after Aidan Turner suggests his character will die in the new series
The actor got into hot water after an off-the-cuff comment about filming the hit BBC1 series prompted frenzied phone calls...
Aidan Turner got Poldark fans all hot under the collar after he seemed to suggest that his character, Ross Poldark, is going to be killed off.
The comments came as Turner was discussing the fact that the hit BBC1 drama – which returned on Sunday at 9:00pm – doesn’t film in chronological order, joking to Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw last week that he can be told things like:
“You’re dying tomorrow and on Wednesday you’re getting married.”
“It’s a bit odd, but you get used to it,” he added, seemingly unaware of the effect his words had just had.
Cutting back to the interview after a song had played, Grimshaw told Turner they needed to clear the air after listeners had sent in panicked messages: “Aidan Turner said he was going to die! Please say that’s not happening!”
“I knew that would happen when it came out of your mouth,” his co-star Eleanor Tomlinson, who plays Demelza, laughed as Turner scratched his head trying to remember what he’d said.
“Oh, right OK… I do remember I said that. Take that all back,” Turner confirmed.
“I don’t – to the best of my knowledge – die,” he added, after Grimshaw insisted on further clarity.
“I think I’m doing this for a few more years."
And relax... In fact, we're off for a little lie down...
Poldark continues on Sunday at 9:00pm on BBC1