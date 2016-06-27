There has been talk of a possible movie spin-off ever since the ITV drama finished at Christmas last year with the end of series six. And a return for Wilton's character – who sparred so brilliantly with Maggie Smith's Dowager Countess over the course of the drama – would be an inviting prospect for fans of the show.

Writer Julian Fellowes has spoken positively about a film and even a Downton spin off, suggesting that one area that could feature would be Branson and Henry’s car business in the roaring 1920s.

He also also added that a Carson and Mrs Hughes series could work, following them as they ran a B&B hotel.

More like this

On the possible film, Fellowes recently said that there was still a chance it could be made.

"I hope there'll be a film, I don't want to be mysterious. I mean, I completely support the idea of a film. But, of course, logistically, it's quite complicated," he told US news network CNBC.

“One of the reasons why it would be difficult to make a movie is because there needs to be a reason why all the characters would be back. Not to mention, it might be hard to get the actors to return especially since a lot of them have moved on to other projects.

Advertisement

“The thing about Downton is we have a lot of running characters and we really do need them for the movie so you can imagine at the end of the show they all shot off into shows on Broadway, series in LA, things on television and they somehow have to gradually be coaxed back into the fold.”