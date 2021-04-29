Peaky Blinders debuts first official look at Stephen Graham in character

BBC drama Peaky Blinders has announced a star addition to its cast for season six: Stephen Graham, of Line of Duty and Boardwalk Empire fame.

Graham had already been spotted on the Peaky Blinders set alongside Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby and Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, but this is the official first-look at his unnamed character.

Like many other TV shows, Peaky Blinders’ filming schedule was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the start of production was halted last year.

Last year Graham told Pound for Pound podcast that he had originally been set to start filming, but the pandemic had delayed production.

“I was supposed to be starting Peaky Blinders but that has been put on hold indefinitely. My agent spent a lot of time putting that together,” he said.

However, filming for season six finally got underway at the start of 2021, with various lead stars spotted filming in Bolton.

From the first-look image released on the official Peaky Blinders Twitter, it seems that Graham might not be playing Al Capone, as had been previously rumoured.

However, we still don’t know any concrete details about his character.

We’re thrilled that @StephenGraham73 has joined the cast of #PeakyBlinders series 6.



📷 Matt Squire pic.twitter.com/wmBWLvlTfx — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) April 29, 2021

In addition to Graham’s unnamed role, the main characters are all likely to return, but it’s unclear at the moment whether or not the character Aunt Polly will feature in season six.

Aunt Polly was played by Helen McCrory, who died earlier this month at the age of 52 following a cancer diagnosis.

The news was announced on 16th April 2021, and it’s not yet known whether McCrory filmed any scenes for season six. RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for comment.

