Peaky Blinders SFX supervisor reveals how they did finale explosion

Peaky Blinders came to an end on Sunday (3rd April) following almost a decade on screen, and while we get over the fact that it's really finished, the series' crew have been letting us know just how they pulled it all off.

One particularly dramatic moment in the finale saw Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby blow up his own mansion, making space for new homes to be built for the people of Birmingham.

The exterior of Tommy's home had been filmed at Arley Hall in Cheshire, so it was fair to assume the crew hadn't blown it up for real.

However, we now learn that wasn't too far off, as SFX supervisor Danny Hargreaves has revealed on Twitter.

It turns out that while the building collapse was achieved by using SFX, the explosion itself was real, and was set off in front of the Hall.

You can watch the filming of this explosive moment in the video below.

In another tweet, Hargreaves said: "I was very proud to be asked by Anthony Byrne to blow up the Shelby mansion in vision and yes I really did blow it up in vision!

"With the help of my team @realsfx. However I can confirm that Arley hall is still standing unscathed."

The destruction of the Shelby home may have been one particularly final moment in the episode, but fans shouldn't worry too much.

Work is already under way on a big screen outing for the Birmingham gang, which will tell an "untold"World War II story.

All six seasons of Peaky Blinders are available on BBC iPlayer.

