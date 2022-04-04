Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight reveals “most memorable” moment of show

The acclaimed crime drama was packed full of iconic characters and explosive scenes, but RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively to the show's creator Steven Knight to find out exactly what was his most memorable moment across all six seasons.

Peaky Blinders came to a climactic end on Sunday night, after six seasons and almost a decade on screen.

Knight revealed: “It's the end of series 2, when Tommy is surrounded by three UVF men and they've dug his grave, and they're going to shoot it. And he gets away. Only because I'd written to that point and I didn't know how he was going to get out.

"I hadn't got to that point knowing he was going to escape. I was stuck in that position where the grave is dug. There are three armed men. They've all got guns, how is he going to get out of this?

"And so I had to think of a way of getting him out. The fact that that scene works so well, and the music actually is for me one of the most memorable moments.”

Tommy Shelby digs his own grave in Peaky Blinders season 2. BBC

Fans of Peaky Blinders will no doubt be sad to see it come to an end, but should take heart knowing that a sequel movie is still on its way.

Steven Knight revealed that the film is set to explore an "untold" World War II story but exactly what that entails - or when we'll get to see it - remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, season 6 director Anthony Byrne recently responded to criticism from some fans that the latest outing was less action-packed than in previous years, calling the final season "a character piece about the darkness of Tommy Shelby's soul and it's how far down is he going to have to go before he can get out".

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

All six seasons of Peaky Blinders are available on BBC iPlayer.

