Peaky Blinders boss 'thought long and hard' about how to end series

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com to discuss the new dance theatre show Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby , Knight revealed he was "really pleased" with how the finale had turned out.

Six months have come and gone since Peaky Blinders aired its final ever episode on BBC One – and now show boss Steven Knight has been reflecting on the end of the drama.

"When it's the last television series, I think there's become a sort of trend – the last series fails, the last series lets it down," he explained. "And I really didn't want that.

"So I did think long and hard about how it went out. And what I really wanted to do is to not have anyone second guess what was going to happen. As soon as I thought somebody would click, I thought, 'Well, we can't do that!'

"And I think it succeeded. So yeah, I mean, the response has been great and continues to be in America – where still people are discovering the show through series 6."

The final episode included something of a last-minute twist, and Knight revealed that he was delighted it seemed to take most viewers by complete surprise.

"People normally would be the first to say ['I saw it coming'], but no one did," he said. "Because even I didn't know!"

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Although the TV series might be over, the Birmingham gangsters are living on – not just through the aforementioned dance theatre production but also with an upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

And Knight recently revealed that he'd almost finished the script, explaining that a shooting schedule was now in place for filming the feature.

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby runs from 12th October to 6th November 2022 at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre – tickets are on sale now.

Peaky Blinders seasons 1-6 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

