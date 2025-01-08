It's a journey that will take them to picturesque spots in a certain Yorkshire city, while stars Purvis and Fraser have also confirmed a trip abroad that pays tribute to the show's European inspiration (Franco-Belgian drama Astrid et Raphaëlle).

If the opening episode of Channel 4's Patience has caught your eye, read on for everything you need to know about where the drama was filmed – including what the cast thought of the locations chosen.

Where is Channel 4's Patience filmed?

Patience (Ella Maisy Purvis) with Bea (Laura Fraser), Will (Ali Ariaie) and Jake (Nathan Welsh). Channel4/EagleEyeDrama/RobertViglasky

Patience was filmed across two primary locations: York, England and Antwerp, Belgium.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, screenwriter Matt Baker explained that the lead character's fascination with puzzle solving is reflected in the show's unique setting.

"There's something about York itself, which is a little bit like a maze; it's got all these old pathways, snickets, cut throughs and small passageways," he explained. "It has an iconic quality which is probably underrepresented on screen."

York Press reports that the crew of Patience were spotted filming in the spring of last year, with cameras setting up at York City Rowing Club and several residential areas, which will presumably double as the show's various crime scenes.

In the above image from Patience, you can also see York Castle (also known as Clifford's Tower) – an iconic structure that dates back to the time of William the Conquerer.

In addition, the Patience trailer shows off a number of other famous sights that residents and visitors of York will be familiar with, including the Shambles – an antique high street often compared to Harry Potter's Diagon Alley (although it did not inspire it).

The King's Staith, a riverside street synonymous with the city, as well as its magnificent cathedral York Minster are among other tourist attractions featured in the first season of Patience.

Patience star Ella Maisy Purvis said: "York was just magical. Walking through The Shambles at around 3 or 4 o'clock felt like you were in some sort of Victorian film.

"I couldn't get over how much the whole place felt like a move set, yet this was just where people actually lived.

"I have to admit, I'm quite prone to falling down and I’m a little clumsy – so trying to tackle those cobbles in a pair of loafers was a nightmare!"

In a nod to the show that inspired it – Astrid et Raphaëlle (also known as Astrid: Murder in Paris) – the cast and crew of Patience also descended on Antwerp, Belgium to film some scenes for the Channel 4 adaptation.

"I loved the skies in Antwerp," said Patience co-star Laura Fraser. "We were there in spring and lived by the river. Me and Ella would go by the water on our days off and do Tai Chi together."

Meanwhile, actor Nathan Welsh added: "Shooting in Belgium was great. The people were amazing and I felt very lucky to see so many places I probably would never have had the experience of visiting.

"My favourite place was Brussels. It was really vibrant and a little bit gritty. I live in Brixton in London and I found it quite similar in a lot of ways, culturally."

Patience premieres on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday 8th January 2025.

