It was more recently reported in November 2024 (by The Sun) that the show's stars – Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, all met with creator Jed Mercurio to try and arrange a deal and filming dates for a potential seventh run.

An insider said at the time: "A topic of conversation was how they could align their schedules in 2025 to ensure Line of Duty 7 happens. The ambition is filming could start next year, with it on screens by early 2026."

Ella Maisy Purvis stars in Patience. Channel 4 / Toon Aerts

While nothing has been confirmed with any concrete details as of yet, we'll just have to wait and see if Mercurio has anything left to provide fans.

As for Purvis, she is set to star in Patience, Channel 4's latest six-part police drama. The synopsis reads: "Patience Evans (Ella Maisy Purvis) works in the criminal records department of Yorkshire Police, cataloguing and filing the evidence produced during major cases.

"A young autistic woman, she craves routine and order, relishing the solitude and structure her job provides but she yearns for more. A brilliant, self-taught criminologist, Patience has an instinctive eye for crime scenes and a passion for problem-solving."

It continues: "Detective Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser) is the first person to spot and utilise her talent, which opens a door into a whole new world for Patience.

"Patience attends a regular support group for autistic adults where they discuss the barriers in operating in a neuro-typical world and how best to navigate it. All neuro-divergent characters within the series will be played by neuro-diverse actors, including the title role of Patience."

On the announcement of her leading role in the series, Purvis previously said: “I'm incredibly honoured to bring Patience Evans to life in this ground-breaking drama.

"Audiences can look forward to an authentic representation of a young autistic woman that is written with nuance and detail, but also that challenges the norms of the neuro-typical world.

"Patience is a character full of depth, intelligence, and an unwavering passion for justice, and I can't wait for viewers to join her on this thrilling journey.”

Patience will begin airing on Wednesday 8th January on Channel 4, with the second episode airing on Thursday 9th January at 9pm.

