Also starring Laura Fraser (Better Call Saul), Ali Ariaie (Doctor Who) and Nathan Welsh (Trying), the show follows Patience, a young autistic woman and self-taught criminologist who works in the criminal records department of Yorkshire Police. She craves routine and order, but also yearns for more.

Fraser's character, Detective Bea Metcalf, spots and utilises Patience's talent, opening a door into a whole new world for the character.

The series sees Patience attending regular support groups for autistic adults, and all neurodivergent characters within the show are played by neurodiverse actors.

More like this

Ella Maisy Purvis as Patience. Channel4/EagleEyeDrama/RobertViglasky

Purvis said in a statement: "I'm incredibly honoured to bring Patience Evans to life in this groundbreaking drama. Audiences can look forward to an authentic representation of a young autistic woman that is written with nuance and detail, but also that challenges the norms of the neurotypical world.

Read more:

"Patience is a character full of depth, intelligence, and an unwavering passion for justice, and I can't wait for viewers to join her on this thrilling journey."

Patience. Channel4/EagleEyeDrama/RobertViglasky

Meanwhile, Fraser added: "Patience is full of intriguing mysteries and unusual crimes, but also looks at detective Bea Metcalf's working relationship with a young woman who experiences life in a different way to her own, and also the friendship that develops between them."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ben Wadey, drama commissioning executive, Channel 4, said: "Patience is a captivating crime drama that not only delivers gripping mysteries, but also offers a unique and authentic perspective on neurodiversity.

"Channel 4 is incredibly proud to champion this groundbreaking series, which celebrates the power of difference, offering viewers a fresh take on the crime genre."

Patience will air on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.