“It just felt like for the TV show, we’ve been promising this for a while and it just felt like we should have something," he said. "We should give the audience some sense of what happened on that moor.

“We’re playing it out more,” he adds, promising that the battle shot in Scotland was “easily one of our biggest set pieces.”

And that’s not the only change from the books. Fans of the novels by Diana Gabaldon will know book three starts with the battle-worn Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) having almost no memory of the 1746 battle. However, the first episode of season three will see (spoilers ahoy!) Fraser duelling his arch enemy Jonathan 'Black Jack' Randall (Tobias Menzies).

Advertisement

So how long will our wait for new episodes actually be? Outlander is due back in spring next year.