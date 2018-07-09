The clip confirms that it's all change in the Netflix series in the wake of last year's riot. "This isn't home," Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba) says, as a guard walks her into her new digs.

"It is now," he responds. Check out the trailer below.

By the looks of things, ALL of the major players are in the maximum security wing. This is somewhat of a surprise, as scenes in the season five finale saw a number of the inmates being loaded onto buses headed to different prisons.

Piper (Taylor Schilling), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Taystee (Danielle Brooks) and Alex (Laura Prepon), who were holding fort in the abandoned pool preparing for the arrival of the onrushing police officers during the season five finale, are there too, meaning they got out of that scrape unscathed.

But it appears that the events of last season will have further consequences for a select number of inmates (Taystee in particular), who fear that they are being singled out for inciting the riot.

However, Red (Kate Mulgrew) is in no doubt of the inmates' resilience: "We have iron wills and f***ing nothing to lose."

(Netflix)

In a statement, Netflix says, "The ladies of Litchfield are back with iron wills and nothing to lose. In maximum security, friendships will be tested and new allegiances will be formed. Will they turn on each other or keep their bonds intact?"

Roll on 27th July.

Orange is the New Black season 6 will be released on Netflix UK on Friday 27th July