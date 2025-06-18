Led by Joanne Froggatt, the series follows a British and an Australian detective who are forced to work together to solve the complex murder of a UK politician’s daughter in Sydney.

Set on and around Sydney Harbour, North Shore follows the clash of cultures when the two detectives have to team up to solve this complex murder mystery - and in the process, uncover a conspiracy with international political consequences.

As well as Froggatt, the cast of North Shore includes John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Kirsty Sturgess (Thirteen Lives), Dan Spielman (New Gold Mountain), Rob Carlton (Paper Giants) and Matt Passmore (Frayed), as well as Rhys Muldoon (Interceptor), Claire Lovering (Class of ’07) and Chris Alosio (Surviving Summer).

North Shore has been created by Mike Bullen (Cold Feet) and directed by Gregor Jordan (Two Hands), with the thriller having been written by Marcia Gardner (The Doctor Blake Mysteries).

The series originally aired back in 2023 in Australia, with UK viewers being able to stream the series on ITVX from December 2024.

Froggatt has most recently been seen on our screens in MobLand and Breathtaking, while she is also set to star in the final Downton Abbey film, The Grand Finale, reprising her long-held role as Anna Bates.

She is, of course, known for her other roles in the likes of Liar, Sherwood and Angela Black, as well as co-hosting Audible true crime podcast The Margate Murders with Sheridan Smith.

North Shore is coming to Netflix on Friday 20th June and is available to stream on ITVX now.

