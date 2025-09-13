The character was a hit with viewers, prompting The Night Agent's writers to bring her back for the second season, when much of the supporting cast around Buchanan and Basso changed drastically.

However, the chapter ended on a sad note for Rose and Peter, whose romance seemed unsustainable due to his dangerous line of work, leaving them with little choice but to go their separate ways – and that decision seems to be lasting (for now).

Buchanan revealed to Deadline that she won't feature in The Night Agent season 3, which recently wrapped an international shoot following the show's advance renewal in October 2024.

She explained: "As much as that show has been so amazing, especially for my career — being a lead on a US show from little New Zealand was such a whirlwind — the writers decided that they wanted to follow Peter and his journey based on what happened at the end of season 2.

"And so, we don’t get to see what happens to Rose, but I think it's a really exciting time for the show, and who knows, it's not a goodbye forever."

Buchanan shared that, prior to her exit being confirmed, the creatives behind The Night Agent had been "trying to find a way to bring her in", but were conscious not to render her a "sub-character" with an insubstantial arc.

"I totally respected that decision and agreed," the actor said. "I was like, 'If it makes sense to a story, I'll do that. If it doesn’t, let's not force that'."

That said, it's possible that Rose could make a comeback further down the line, should The Night Agent continue for more seasons on Netflix (which, at the time of writing, seems quite plausible).

Series creator Shawn Ryan said in a statement that he doesn't believe "we're done telling the story of Peter and Rose" and that he hopes "circumstances ultimately allow for the return" of Buchanan's character.

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin and Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent Christopher Saunders / Netflix

He added: "Luciane has been a beloved member of our Night Agent family for our first two seasons and her portrayal of Rose Larkin and Rose's relationship with Peter has been a huge part of the show's success.

"We always envisioned the show as telling a new story each season with a revolving cast, and the story we broke for season 3, much to our chagrin, didn't have a satisfying place for Rose."

For what it's worth, if this were to be an absolute end for Rose on The Night Agent, Buchanan feels that it makes sense as the relationship she had with Peter was "not the best for either of them".

Reflecting on her season 2 arc, she concluded: "It was her deciding whether she's willing to enter this world again and be with Peter, and what that brings with it: everything that she was trying to run away from.

"It made sense that they ended up the way that they did, and I think [it] made consequences feel real."

The Night Agent season 3 is coming soon to Netflix. Stream seasons 1-2 now.

