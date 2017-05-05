New Twin Peaks trailer teases fans with shots of some familiar faces
An ominous trailer re-introduces us to the inhabitants of Twin Peaks 25 years later
The population of Twin Peaks may not have changed in 25 years (the road sign still says 51,201) but its inhabitants sure have – becoming even more haggard and even more haunted.
A suitably enigmatic teaser trailer titled Some Familiar Faces 25 Years Later brings us some of the first actual footage from the cult hit's long-awaited return. It's jarring to see how much those faces have changed since we last paid a visit to the town of Twin Peaks. But in another way, nothing has changed at all.
Laura Palmer's mother Sarah (Grace Zabriskie) grimly pushes her trolley down the alcohol aisle, and there are also silent shots of Big Ed Hurley (Everett McGill), Carl Rodd (Harry Dean Stanton), Deputy Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz), Deputy Tommy "Hawk" Hill (Michael Horse), and – of course – FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan).
The cryptic, dialogue-free trailers so far have given very little away, but the mysteries of David Lynch's revival will soon be revealed as Twin Peaks returns later this month.
Twin Peaks will launch at 2am on Monday 22nd May on Sky Atlantic, in a simulcast with the US airing on Showtime. The episode will then be shown again at the more UK-friendly time of 9pm on 23rd May