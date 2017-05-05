Laura Palmer's mother Sarah (Grace Zabriskie) grimly pushes her trolley down the alcohol aisle, and there are also silent shots of Big Ed Hurley (Everett McGill), Carl Rodd (Harry Dean Stanton), Deputy Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz), Deputy Tommy "Hawk" Hill (Michael Horse), and – of course – FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan).

The cryptic, dialogue-free trailers so far have given very little away, but the mysteries of David Lynch's revival will soon be revealed as Twin Peaks returns later this month.

Twin Peaks will launch at 2am on Monday 22nd May on Sky Atlantic, in a simulcast with the US airing on Showtime. The episode will then be shown again at the more UK-friendly time of 9pm on 23rd May