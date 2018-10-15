Elsewhere, we get our first glimpse of Utopia’s Adeel Akhtar as Monsieur Thénardier, the husband of Colman’s character…

...and The Durrells’ Josh O’Connor (as Marius) and Nocturnal Animals’ Ellie Bamber (Cosette) too.

The images follow previously released images of Lily Collins as orphan Fantine, and stars Dominic West (Jean Valjean) with David Oyelowo (Javert).

The six-part BBC series will be set during a period of great civic unrest in France and centres around a French convict, Jean Valjean, and his struggles to escape his past, while being hunted for years by the persistent Inspector Javert.

It’s also a story about a young and desperate mother, Fantine, who is forced to leave her daughter and become a prostitute to earn money.

Advertisement

Les Misérables is coming soon to BBC1