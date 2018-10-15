New images show Olivia Colman's hair-raising transformation for BBC's Les Miserables TV series
The photos also show Adeel Akhtar as Monsieur Thénardier and Lily Collins in character as Fantine
The BBC has released new pictures of their upcoming adaptation of Les Misérables – featuring a ginger Olivia Colman.
Yes, Broadchurch star and The Crown series three lead Colman will sport red hair for her role as the rapacious Madame Thénardier, the character played by Helena Bonham Carter in the 2012 movie adaptation.
Elsewhere, we get our first glimpse of Utopia’s Adeel Akhtar as Monsieur Thénardier, the husband of Colman’s character…
...and The Durrells’ Josh O’Connor (as Marius) and Nocturnal Animals’ Ellie Bamber (Cosette) too.
The images follow previously released images of Lily Collins as orphan Fantine, and stars Dominic West (Jean Valjean) with David Oyelowo (Javert).
The six-part BBC series will be set during a period of great civic unrest in France and centres around a French convict, Jean Valjean, and his struggles to escape his past, while being hunted for years by the persistent Inspector Javert.
It’s also a story about a young and desperate mother, Fantine, who is forced to leave her daughter and become a prostitute to earn money.
Les Misérables is coming soon to BBC1