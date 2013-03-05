New Girl has proved a hit in the US and has also performed well in the UK for E4, where series two is about to land.

Meanwhile, Fox has ordered returns for New Girl stablemates The Following, Raising Hope and The Mindy Project.

Serial killer thriller The Following – which stars Kevin Bacon, and currently airs here on Sky Atlantic – will return to Fox for a second series, while Raising Hope, which airs on Sky 1 in the UK, has been renewed for a fourth season. Comedy The Mindy Project, following gynaecologist Mindy Lahrir as she navigates her personal and professional life, will get a second run, with the first series bound for E4 later this year.