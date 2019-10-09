Show bosses are working in cooperation with Moller, and Wall's parents, Ingrid and Joachim Wall. It will focus on the "methodical, unusual and technical work" that enabled the Copenhagen Police to solve the case.

Wall, a freelance journalist who wrote for The New York Times, The Guardian, Vice and others, was reported missing on Friday 11th August 2017. She had not returned after setting off to interview entrepreneur Peter Madsen on his submarine in Copenhagen. Between 21st August and 29th November that year, her body parts were found in different locations in the surrounding area. Madsen was later convicted of her murder.

Advertisement

“It is with great humility that I create The Investigation," Lindholm said in a statement. "There is a great deal of responsibility in choosing to tell stories about events from the real world. Therefore, I am more than grateful for all the support I’ve received, including some of Denmark's and Sweden's most talented and acclaimed actors.”