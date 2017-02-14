We’re so familiar gawping at Tom Hardy slashing his way through the cast of Taboo that his message “get yourself tucked up and I’ll see you very soon” sounds a tad threatening. But fortunately it’s all part of a sneak peek at tonight’s CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Advertisement

Yes, if you’ve not got yourself a date for this evening then you can spend the night with Hardy, Woody the dog and The Cloudspotter by Tom McLaughlin. The Peaky Blinders actor will be reading out the story all about Franklin, a little boy who spends his time alone spotting clouds – only to be soon joined by Scruffy Dog who might ruin the fun.