However, this is the first image to show Colman alongside her other important co-stars: the small pack of corgis that the real-life Queen has historically surrounded herself with.

Olivia Colman in Netflix's The Crown Netflix

Colman, who won an Oscar for her role in The Favourite, told RadioTimes.com about the moment when she knew she was in the running for the role.

“I got a phone call from my agent when I was in a car [telling her that she had been asked to meet with director Peter Morgan]," she said. "I think I had fairly recently finished watching the first series, which I think I had done in about three nights – and so I was very excited. My agent was trying to be subtle, not knowing who was in the car with me and she went, ‘It’s something about a tiara’, and I went, ‘Oh, it’s The Crown!'"

Although Colman looks (somewhat) at ease in the new image, however, her predecessor Claire Foy, who originated the role, revealed that she thought the corgis "odd".

“Oh my god, the corgis. I’m not much of a dog person, to be perfectly frank,” she told Vanity Fair. “I really loved them, but they’re just, in general… the corgis are odd. They love cheese, like cheddar cheese.”