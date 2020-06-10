Netflix said: "With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time - we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience.

"When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America."

The new collection can be reached directly on this link or via the Netflix homepage by clicking "Series" and choosing "Black Lives Matter" from the drop down list of genres.

It includes Ava DuVernay's documentary on racial injustice 13th as well as her four-episode drama series When They See Us, based on the true story of the Central Park Five.

Prison drama Orange is the New Black, groundbreaking LGBT+ series Pose, Marvel's Luke Cage and satirical comedy-drama Dear White People are just a handful of the other programmes in the collection.

This Friday, the latest film from acclaimed director Spike Lee will arrive exclusively on Netflix. Da 5 Bloods follows a group of African American veterans of the Vietnam War, who return to the country to find the remains of their fallen squad leader.

Netflix has also recommended films and television programmes available on other streaming providers, including documentary I Am Not Your Negro and tense drama Detroit on Amazon Prime Video, as well as BBC iPlayer's Shame in the Game: Racism in Football and Black and Scottish.

You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.