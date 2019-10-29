Dear White People: Will there be a season 4? When will it premiere on Netflix?

The clock is ticking – it’s almost time for graduation. Netflix has confirmed that the acclaimed series Dear White People is set to return for a fourth and final season.

Dear White People follows a group of black students at a fictional Ivy League university where racial tensions simmer beneath the surface.

Satirising an America that is supposedly “post-racial”, the series starred Logan Browning as Sam White, an African-American student who leads the Black Student Union and hosts an outspoken radio show that gives Dear White People its name.

The show was originally adapted from the 2014 film of the same name, which starred Tessa Thompson and Tyler James Williams. Justin Simien, who directed the film, would later create and write for the Netflix series.

Here’s everything we already know about the new season…

Is there a trailer?

Not yet. However, for those anxious for a fix of Dear White People content, Netflix has released a short clip with some of the cast.

The renewal was announced in a FaceTime video between the core cast-members. Marque Richardson, who plays Reggie Green, is seen breaking the news to the others.

When will it premiere?

It might be a while before a release date is announced. The gaps between the first three seasons were 12 and 15 months, so expect season four to drop around Autumn 2020. We’ll keep you posted.

What will happen in it?

All is not right in the halls of Winchester University. In season 3, Sam and Lionel (DeRon Horton) investigate the existence of a secret society of elite black Winchester alumni, known as The Order of X.

Moses Brown (Blair Underwood) was a professor at the University, whom they discover is part of The Order. When he sexually assaults Muffy (Caitlin Carver), it is The Order who orchestrate the cover-up.

It looks like season four will reveal the truth about The Order, as Sam, Troy and Lionel look to team up to uncover and expose the shady organisation’s secrets.

As has been the case with the first three seasons, the upcoming episodes will look to balance the cloak-and-dagger conspiracy plot lines with more grounded material covering topics like racism, sexuality and the politics of academia.

Who will star in it?

Browning will reprise her role as Sam, the show’s protagonist. Actor and musician DeRon Horton plays Lionel, and Brandon P Bell plays Troy – whom he also portrayed in the film version.

Giancarlo Esposito, best known for his role as meth baron Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, narrated the first two seasons, and has since been introduced in the flesh as Dr. Edward Ruskins, a seemingly well-intentioned member of The Order of X.

Season 3 featured some impressive guest stars, including Yvetter Nicole Brown (Community), Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black) and Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav, and had previously had Avengers: Endgame’s Tessa Thompson. It’s likely Dear White People will have a few more surprises up its sleeve for its fourth and final season.