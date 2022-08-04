Ncuti Gatwa's Sex Education return confirmed after cast exits

Despite securing the high profile roles, Variety confirmed Gatwa would be returning to Moordale for Sex Education's final season as fan favourite Eric Effiong.

Ncuti Gatwa will return to Sex Education season 4. With so many Sex Education cast members leaving the show , the news will come as a relief for fans, especially since Gatwa was confirmed to be the next Doctor , and is set to star in the upcoming Barbie movie .

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The announcement follows another exit in the shape of Rakhee Thakrar, who played Moordale High School teacher Emily Sands. Speaking of her exit, the actor said she couldn't "really talk about why" she was leaving the series.

Other cast members who won't be returning are Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison, who played couple Lily and Ola, and Simone Ashley, who will continue starring in Bridgerton following her season 2 debut.

Lily (Tanya Reynolds) and Ola (Patricia Allison) in Sex Education. Netflix

It's unclear yet why so many cast members have left the show, but it's likely due to the way things ended in season 3. Moordale High's fate was left hanging in the balance, and it appears the school was in fact sold after losing its funding.

This means the teens will have found a new place to study, and could even be in different schools. Hopefully Eric and best friend Otis (Asa Butterfield) manage to stick together through the switch up.

Sex Education seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix – visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something else to watch with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.