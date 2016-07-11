Soon after, the show’s Twitter account shared a schedule of when people could catch some of the action on other social networks.

This is your ONLY chance. Watch the #MrRobot season_2.0 early premiere from the beginning NOW before it's removed. pic.twitter.com/D9tOl0t40w — Mr. Robot (@whoismrrobot) July 11, 2016

The tweets, snapchats and YouTube videos were deleted just hours after they were uploaded, meaning there was no trace of the stunt to be seen by 3.30am GMT.

No trace, except for a whole cocktail of emotions on Twitter…

Some people were freaking out…

Still freaking out that Im watching new #MrRobot right now. I need to get a life. @whoismrrobot — Erin Floyd (@ErinMPeyton) July 10, 2016

Others were grateful…

When you think you're just watching a mr robot Q&A but they air the first episode of season 2 to throw you off IM STILL SO THANKFUL #MrRobot — Kylee ♛ (@Kylee_svensek) July 10, 2016

And the rest were just plain angry they’d missed it…

No one texted me about #MrRobot. Y'all ain't real. Y'all a bunch of fakes. We're not talking anymore. How dare you rn? Are you serious? — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) July 11, 2016

The second series of Mr. Robot officially premieres on Amazon on Wednesday 13 July.