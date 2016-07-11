Mr Robot season 2 “leaked” on social media last night and Twitter got emotional
If you’re reading this it’s too late…
The first episode of Mr. Robot’s hotly anticipated second series made a surprise appearance on social media last night in the sort of move we should have expected from a show that follows a gang of hacktivists.
The season premiere appeared online three days early, just after a masked figure interrupted a live Facebook Q&A with its creators. "You deserve something new, something unexpected, something you've never seen before," the figure said, before playing the episode for people watching live.
Soon after, the show’s Twitter account shared a schedule of when people could catch some of the action on other social networks.
This is your ONLY chance.
Watch the #MrRobot season_2.0 early premiere from the beginning NOW before it's removed. pic.twitter.com/D9tOl0t40w
— Mr. Robot (@whoismrrobot) July 11, 2016
The tweets, snapchats and YouTube videos were deleted just hours after they were uploaded, meaning there was no trace of the stunt to be seen by 3.30am GMT.
No trace, except for a whole cocktail of emotions on Twitter…
More like this
Some people were freaking out…
Still freaking out that Im watching new #MrRobot right now. I need to get a life. @whoismrrobot
— Erin Floyd (@ErinMPeyton) July 10, 2016
Others were grateful…
When you think you're just watching a mr robot Q&A but they air the first episode of season 2 to throw you off IM STILL SO THANKFUL #MrRobot
— Kylee ♛ (@Kylee_svensek) July 10, 2016
And the rest were just plain angry they’d missed it…
No one texted me about #MrRobot. Y'all ain't real. Y'all a bunch of fakes. We're not talking anymore. How dare you rn? Are you serious?
— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) July 11, 2016
The second series of Mr. Robot officially premieres on Amazon on Wednesday 13 July.