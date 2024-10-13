Speaking with BBC News, Evaristo said she always "believed that the work would transfer to the screen", and that it wasn't "an issue" for her.

"It was maybe an issue for other people who didn't think, perhaps, that there'd be a market for it," she said. "Somebody said to me it was 'triple niche', because he was Black, old and gay."

Mr Loverman. BBC/Fable Pictures/Des Willie

Evaristo continued: "They wouldn't say that now... but times have changed. We are so much more inclusive, so much more progressive, and long may it last."

More like this

Read more:

The series stars Lennie James, Sharon D Clarke, Ariyon Bakare, Tamara Lawrance, Sharlene Whyte and Tahj Miles, alongside a host of supporting cast members.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com, James recently said that one of the things he loves about the story is that "it's not a 'no Blacks, no Irish, no dogs' story, which has become an archetype of the stories that we've told through generations, mostly because it's one that is perceived to be something that's understandable to the wider community".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He continued: "There is now the possibility to write stories that can only have come from our community, talking about our community from people from within our community, without the gatekeepers going, 'You have to make it so that I can understand it.'

"And I think that's one of the things that Mr Loverman is, one of the things that I May Destroy You was, and there are other examples of it, but not nearly enough."

All episodes of Mr Loverman will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday 14th October. The first two episodes will air on BBC One at 9pm that evening, with episodes continuing to air weekly.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.