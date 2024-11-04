Moonflower Murders confirms UK air date for Lesley Manville’s second season

Thankfully, they don’t have to wait too much longer, as the UK air date has now been confirmed.

The second season of hit detective show Magpie Murders, called Moonflower Murders , has already aired in the US, leaving UK viewers waiting until they can catch up with Susan Ryeland and the fictional Atticus Pünd.

The season will officially kicks off with a double-bill, with the first two episodes airing back to back on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9:15pm and 10:20pm on Saturday 16th November.

The new season, which is based on the second novel in Anthony Horowitz’s Susan Ryeland series, will pick up where Magpie Murders left off, with Susan having left publishing and living in Crete with her long-time boyfriend, Andreas.

The synopsis for the season says: “Her idyll is disturbed by the shadow of a murder committed at a British country hotel eight years ago. Alan Conway visited the hotel and wrote a novel based on what happened there. Cecily Treherne, the young woman who helps run the hotel, read the book and believed the wrong man had been arrested. Now she has disappeared.

“Can Susan uncover the secret hidden in the book and find Cecily before it is too late?”

Lesley Manville and Tim McMullan will, of course, both be returning, along with Alexandros Logothetis, Daniel Mays, Claire Rushbrook, Conleth Hill, Matthew Beard and Sanjeev Kohli.

Meanwhile, new cast members joining for Moonflower Murders include Mark Gatiss, Rosalie Craig, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Adrian Rawlins.

A short teaser for the new season was revealed earlier this year, which saw Susan shocked to see Atticus reappear to her while in Crete.

