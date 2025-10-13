The timeline of Monster is set to shift backwards quite a bit, as Lizzie Borden was tried and acquitted of the axe murders of her father and stepmother in 1892. Hunnam is set to star as Andrew Borden, the father in question, while Rebecca Hall (Passing) will star as Lizzie’s stepmother, Abby.

As for the leading star in question, Lizzie will be played by Ella Beatty, who is the daughter of Annette Bening and Warren Beatty and also starred in Murphy's previous series Feud: Capote vs the Swans.

But what is the case of Lizzie Borden and when will Monster season 4 be released? Read on for everything we know so far.

As of now, there's no confirmed release date for Monster season 4.

But seeing as production on the new series has just gotten underway, we'd expect a 2026 release for the Lizzie Borden season.

While the first season of Monster was released in 2022, the yearly release pattern has remained fairly consistent with season 2 being released in 2024 and season 3 being released in 2025. So, we'd expect Netflix wouldn't want to keep fans waiting too long for another series.

Who will star in Monster season 4?

Ella Beatty. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

The cast of Monster season 4 has now been confirmed, with Ella Beatty set to take on the lead role after "an extensive search" for the leading star.

Charlie Hunnam, who just led season 3 as Ed Gein, will be starring in season 4 as Lizzie's father Andrew while Rebecca Hall will be starring as his wife and Lizzie's stepmother Abby.

Another season 3 face, Vicky Krieps, will be starring in the fourth season but this time as the Bordens’ live-in maid, Bridget Sullivan. Billie Lourd (American Horror Story) will also star as Lizzie’s older sister Emma, while Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World) will play Lizzie’s actress friend Nance O’Neill.

Barden's real-life husband, Max Winkler, directed Monster: The Ed Gein Story and is set to return as director of the first episode of the fourth season.

The confirmed cast list for Monster season 4 is as follows.

Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden

Charlie Hunnam as Andrew Borden

Rebecca Hall as Abby Borden

Vicky Krieps as Bridget Sullivan

Billie Lourd as Emma Borden

Jessica Barden as Nance O’Neill

What will Monster season 4 be about: Who was Lizzie Borden?

Lizzie Borden. Bettmann via Getty Images

The fourth season of Monster is set to focus on the show's first ever female 'monster', centring on the case of Lizzie Borden. While an official synopsis has not yet been revealed and we don't yet know what creative direction will be taken in the series, it is quite the time jump backwards as the case unfolds in 1892.

Whereas in previous seasons, the subjects have been found guilty of their crimes, Lizzie was actually tried and acquitted of the axe murders of her father and stepmother, which took place in Fall Rivers, Massachusetts.

Growing up fairly religious with her sister Emma, Lizzie was involved in various religious organisations and groups. Three years after the death of her mother, her father Andrew married Abby. Lizzie and Emma were said to be increasingly at odds with their father and new stepmother, over financial matters especially. Their relationship with Abby was said to be fraught, with the girls referring to Abby simply as 'Mrs Borden' and suspecting that she was with Andrew for his money and good financial and societal standing.

On the morning of 4th August 1892, Andrew and Abby were found murdered in their home. Lizzie discovered her father, who had been napping on the sofa, and alerted Bridget the maid. Once they searched the house, they also found Abby in an upstairs bedroom. It became clear that the pair had been murdered and mutilated with an axe.

The investigation of the crimes came under the spotlight for its lack of diligence, as well as the lack of concrete evidence and continued theories about who killed Andrew and Abby. The police at the time would reference Lizzie's attitude, while residents suspected Lizzie of purchasing prussic acid (which is poisonous) the day before the murders.

The week between the murders and Lizzie's arrest, she burned a dress which she had claimed had been stained with paint. Prosecutors later alleged that it wasn't paint but blood on the dress, which Lizzie had allegedly burnt in order to destroy evidence.

Her trial was highly publicised and Lizzie did not take the stand in her own defence, with the testimony from others proving to be inconclusive. On 20th June 1983, Lizzie was acquitted and nobody else was ever charged with the murders. Borden was ostracised by her local community in Fall River, with her reputation taking another plummet when she was accused of shoplifting some years later.

Lizzie and Emma had inherited a major portion of Andrew's estate and had lived together for another 10 years before Emma abruptly moved out in 1905, with the pair never speaking again afterwards. It was said that the rift was caused by Lizzie throwing a party for her friend and actress Nance O'Neil. While details of the sisters' falling out have never been known, there was plenty of gossip surrounding Lizzie and Nance at the time due to the close nature of their friendship.

Lizzie died of pneumonia on 1st June 1927 at the age of 66, with Emma also passing away nine days later from chronic nephritis.

As for what the new season of Monster will focus on and what theories about the unsolved murders it may expand on, we'll just have to wait and see.

Speaking about the forthcoming season, Ryan Murphy did tell Variety: “It’s a female Monster season. It talks not just about Lizzie, but other infamous women who were branded as monsters.”

In the interview, Murphy cited Countess Elizabeth Báthory, "a Hungarian noble accused of torture and murder at the turn of the 17th century, and Aileen Wuornos, executed for serial murder in 2002".

He went on: “There’s many different monsters that float through the season. This has the same approach: Profiling famous women who have been labeled as one thing, and we ask the question: Really, do you think so?”

