Despite the wide notoriety of Gein’s crimes, there are no public videos or tapes of the trial that Hunnam could have referred to in his research.

There were rumours of one tape being recorded during his imprisonment but no one could track it down. So, Hunnam set out to.

“There is one tape that's very obscure that was never released because a) Ed never stood trial for his crimes because he was deemed medically unfit because of his psychological disorders,” he told RadioTimes.com.

“But they'd also never read him his Miranda rights, and he was also beaten up while he was in jail and so these tapes were just sort of put in a drawer and never released to the world. I'd heard about them, but nobody could find them.”

He added: “I ultimately did find them, but only about three or four days before we started to shoot.”

It was a historic discovery, but Hunnam had already set about crafting his own unique accent for Gein of a “gentle, high-pitched voice”, which he created through his own research prior to filming.

Part of his introduction to the story which he knew “very little” about before being cast, was a “three-hour” deep dive into the history of Gein’s crimes from director Ryan Murphy.

Even though Murphy had been enthusiastic about the project during their meeting, Sons of Anarchy actor was surprised when Murphy asked him to take on the lead role.

“Two hours in,” Hunnam continued, “there was this moment where he said, 'So would you like to play him?' And I was gobsmacked. I had no indication that that's where this conversation was leading to.”

