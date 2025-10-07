Much like the previous two seasons, Monster: The Ed Gein Story has drawn criticism from fans and critics alike due to its sensationalisation and glamorisation of Gein’s crimes, as well as for butchering the true story.

But in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hunnam – who plays Gein in the series – has said he doesn’t agree that the series sensationalises the killer's crimes.

"I never felt like we were sensationalizing it," he said. "I never felt on set that we did anything gratuitous or for shock impact. It was all in order to try to tell this story as honestly as we could."

Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein, Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Netflix

Hunnam went on to question whether Ed Gein is the real monster of the show, or whether it’s the audience for consuming the series.

"Is it Ed Gein who was abused and left in isolation and suffering from undiagnosed mental illness and went and that manifested in some pretty horrendous ways? Or was the monster the legion of filmmakers that took inspiration from his life and sensationalised it to make entertainment and darken the American psyche in the process?" he asked.

He continued: "Is Ed Gein the monster of this show, or is Hitchcock the monster of the show? Or are we the monster of the show because we’re watching it?"

