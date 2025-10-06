“That voice that I use grew out of my research,” Hunnam told RadioTimes.com, "and the thing that I couldn't stop thinking about was Ed's burning desire to get the love and affection and acceptance from his mother that he never got, who was the only person he ever had a relationship with in his life.

“She told him every day for 41 years that she hated him because he'd not been born the daughter that she wanted. I thought if you don't have any other contact with the outside world, you only have a relationship with one person, and that person tells you every day that she hates you because you're not a girl, what would that do, psychologically and emotionally? And how would that manifest in the body?

“So, I thought this gentle, high-pitched voice might be a way that Ed gave permission to his mother to love him.”

Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein and Suzanna Son as Adeline in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Netflix

Alongside his own research into the infamous American serial killer, who murdered at least two women and exhumed corpses from local graveyards in the 50s, Hunnam also had a three-hour debrief from director Ryan Murphy that was like “watching a documentary”.

When asked how much he knew about the true story prior to being cast, Hunnam responded: “Very little. I had a three-hour meeting with Ryan Murphy, I thought as a general meeting to get to know each other, I didn't know we were actually meeting to talk about Ed Gein.

“But Ryan was in the process of breaking the story and figuring out his research, so he had spent the whole day writing and came to the meeting just 10 minutes late, but was effusively apologetic for being late, and then just started telling me that he'd lost track of time because he was in sort of the creative splendour of discovering this story.”

Read more:

Hunnam said Murphy was “passionate about storytelling and the creative process” and that he did a “fantastic job” of informing him about the real-life material.

“We just started talking about Ed, and it was like watching a two-hour documentary, where you can learn a lot about a character in two hours, listening to Ryan talk,” he added.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is now streaming on Netflix – sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.