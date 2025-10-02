Known for his leading role in Sons of Anarchy, the British actor has admitted that many parts of tackling the role scared him. Speaking to Variety, he said: "I held it off as long as possible. So I started to read — and then I really got frightened."

He continued: “You have to have an enormous amount of love and empathy for a character that you play to be able to inhabit them. Because as despicable as Ed was in his acts, I wanted to find the human in there.”

As well as Hunnam, the cast also boasts the likes of Tom Hollander, Lesley Manville, Addison Rae and Vicky Krieps, to name a few. But with the focus of the upcoming Netflix series not set to just be on Gein, but also Gein's impact in Hollywood storytelling, you may be left wondering who's who.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story cast – Who stars in the Netflix drama?

The full cast for Monster: The Ed Gein Story is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, see their real-life counterparts and find out more about the actors who play them.

Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein

Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein

Suzanna Son as Adeline Watkins

Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock

Vicky Krieps as Ilse Koch

Olivia Williams as Alma Reville

Lesley Manville as Bernice Worden

Joey Pollari as Anthony Perkins

Charlie Hall as Deputy Frank Worden

Tyler Jacob Moore as Sheriff Arthur Schley

Addison Rae as Evelyn Hartley

Will Brill as Tobe Hooper

Mimi Kennedy as Mildred Newman

Robin Weigert as Enid Watkins

Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein

Ed Gein and Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Bettmann Archive and Netflix

Who is Ed Gein? Ed grew up in a puritanical household under his mother's domineering thumb. When she died in 1945, Ed became a complete hermit but preserved his mother's room as a shrine. After Bernice Worden went missing in 1957, police visited Ed for questioning and found a house of horrors, discovering that Ed was also a regular grave robber.

Where have I seen Charlie Hunnam? The English actor is known for his roles in Sons of Anarchy, Queer as Folk, Undeclared and Shantaram. He has also had notable roles in Pacific Rim, The Lost City of Z and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein

Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Netflix

Who is Augusta Gein? Ed's mother, who was very religious and moved the family to a farm, isolating her two sons further from the outside world. After the death of her other son Henry, her and Ed were left alone until her death in 1945.

Where have I seen Laurie Metcalf? Metcalf has starred in a variety of roles over the years. She is best known for her roles in Lady Bird, Roseanne, The Conners and Getting On. She has also voiced roles in the Toy Story film trilogy, and starred in The Dropout and Hacks.

Suzanna Son as Adeline Watkins

Adeline Watkins and Suzanna Son as Adeline in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Bettmann Archive and Netflix

Who is Adeline Watkins? There are conflicting reports about just how close Adeline and Ed were, but a Wisconsin State Journal article in 1957 claimed Adeline and Ed nearly married and bonded over books and cinema. However, Watkins later went back on the claims in the initial report, saying it “was blown up out of proportion to its importance and containing untrue statements”.

Where have I seen Suzanna Son? Son has starred in Red Rocket, Fear Street: Prom Queen and The Idol.

Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock and Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. CBS via Getty Images and Netflix

Who is Alfred Hitchcock? Known as the 'Master of Suspense', the English director is often regarded as one of the most influential directors of all time. Hitchcock's Psycho is arguably one of his best known films, based on the Robert Bloch novel of the same name, which was inspired by the case of Ed Gein.

Where have I seen Tom Hollander? Hollander is known for his roles in The Night Manager, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, The White Lotus and Harley Quinn. He has previously collaborated with Ryan Murphy on Feud: Capote vs the Swans, and has also had roles in Baptiste, The Ipcress File, Bird Box, Taboo and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Vicky Krieps as Ilse Koch

Ilse Koch and Vicky Krieps as Ilse Koch in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images and Netflix

Who is Ilse Koch? Known as 'The Witch of Buchenwald', Koch was a German war criminal who became known for her gruesome crimes while her husband was commandant at Buchenwald. Her 1947 US military commission court trial became a focus worldwide, after details of her harrowing crimes and fashioning lampshades out of the human skin of prisoners were revealed.

Where have I seen Vicky Krieps? The Luxembourgish-German actress is known for her roles in Phantom Thread, Bergman Island, Corsage and Hot Milk.

Olivia Williams as Alma Reville

Alma Reville and Olivia Williams as Alma Reville in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Sygma via Getty Images and Netflix

Who is Alma Reville? A screenwriter and film editor who was married to Alfred Hitchcock, known for her many collaborations with her husband as well as other directors like Henrik Galeen, Maurice Elvey, and Berthold Viertel.

Where have I seen Olivia Williams? Williams is known for her roles in The Crown, Miss Austen Regrets, Altar and Dune: Prophecy. She has also starred in The Nevers, Counterpart and The Halcyon.

Lesley Manville as Bernice Worden

Bernice Worden and Lesley Manville as Bernice Worden in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Bettmann Archive and Netflix

Who is Bernice Worden? A hardware store owner who was reported missing in Plainfield in 1957, she was seen with Gein a short time before she disappeared and this led to Gein being visited by the police.

Where have I seen Lesley Manville? Manville is known for a variety of roles over the years including in Phantom Thread, multiple Mike Leigh films, as well as TV shows like Sherwood, Mum and The Crown.

Joey Pollari as Anthony Perkins

Anthony Perkins and Joey Pollari as Anthony Perkins in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images and Netflix

Who is Anthony Perkins? Although he acted in other films, Perkins became best known for his leading role as Norman Bates in Hitchcock's Psycho, which was released in 1960.

Where have I seen Joey Pollari? Pollari is known for his roles in American Crime, The Inbetweeners, SEAL Team and Love, Simon.

Charlie Hall as Deputy Frank Worden

Charlie Hall as Deputy Frank Worden in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Netflix

Who is Deputy Frank Worden? Frank's mother Bernice was Gein's final victim. He was sadly one of the people to discover his mother's remains at the family store. His part in identifying Gein led to his eventual arrest.

Where have I seen Charlie Hall? Hall has starred in Bel-Air, Single Drunk Female, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Big Shot and Love, Victor.

Tyler Jacob Moore as Sheriff Arthur Schley

Tyler Jacob Moore as Sheriff Schley in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Bettmann Archive and Netflix

Who is Sheriff Arthur Schley? A Wisconsin sheriff who was heading up the investigation into Gein, Schley was one of the prominent figures involved in Gein's eventual arrest and the search of his house.

Where have I seen Tyler Jacob Moore? Moore is known for his roles in Once Upon A Time, Shameless, Ride and SEAL Team.

Addison Rae as Evelyn Hartley

Addison Rae as Evelyn in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Netflix

Who is Evelyn Hartley? Evelyn mysteriously disappeared aged 14 in 1953, prompting a search involving 2000 people, one of the biggest in Wisconsin history. An unsolved case, many believed Gein was involved. But after two lie detector tests and no trace of evidence in his home, Gein was cleared of any connection to Evelyn.

Where have I seen Addison Rae? The social media personality and popstar has appeared in films He's All That and Thanksgiving, with Monster being her first TV drama credit.

Will Brill as Tobe Hooper

Tobe Hooper and Will Brill. Angela Weiss/Getty Images and Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Who is Tobe Hooper? Hooper is an American filmmaker, best known for his work in the horror genre and co-writing and directing The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, as well as its 1986 sequel.

Where have I seen Will Brill? Brill is known for his role in The OA, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Fellow Travelers.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story will premiere on Netflix on Friday 3rd October – sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.