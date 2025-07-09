Well, it has now been confirmed that the third season of Monsters will be landing on our screens later this year, according to Variety.

But that's not all on the Monsters front, as it's now also been reported that a fourth season is already in the works, with an autumn 2025 filming kick-off currently being eyed.

Per Variety, the fourth season would focus on the case of Lizzie Borden, but Netflix has not officially renewed the series as of yet. RadioTimes.com has approached Netflix for comment.

If the news of the season 4 focus is true, it seems as though Ryan Murphy is focusing on older cases as the seasons go by.

The original season of Monsters focused on Jeffrey Dahmer, with the second focusing on the Menendez brothers killing their parents in 1989.

Ed Gein's crimes gained notoriety in 1957 after the decapitated body of hardware store owner Bernice Worden was found by police at Gein's home.

But Murphy is set to go back in time even further with the Lizzie Borden case, with Borden having been tried and acquitted of the axe murders of her father and stepmother in 1892.

The case itself gained notoriety, and with nobody else having been charged with the murders, Borden was ostracised by her local community in Fall River, Massachusetts.

It's safe to say that, unlike the other subjects of the Monsters series so far, the rumoured Lizzie Borden focus of season 4 stands to be the one that's the most open to interpretation.

With the investigation at the time coming under the spotlight for its lack of diligence, as well as the lack of concrete evidence and continued theories about who killed Andrew and Abby Borden, the Netflix series could take all manner of creative licence.

The legacy of the Borden case is a long one also, with it being the subject of folk rhymes and various retellings, and having been adapted as a 2009 musical.

It's also been given the on-screen treatment with the 2014 TV film Lizzie Borden Took an Axe, starring Christina Ricci, before then going on to be adapted as a sequel and limited series the following year, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles.

Lizzie was also released in 2018 and starred Chloë Sevigny as Borden and Kristen Stewart as Bridget Sullivan, the Bordens' live-in maid.

In the film, it follows the pair as they become romantically involved, eventually leading to them both committing the murders, a theory that has floated around over the years.

In terms of what direction Murphy will take in his retelling of the true crime story, we'll just have to wait and see. As for casting and the official renewal announcement, we'll similarly have to keep our eyes peeled.

