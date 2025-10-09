As was previously announced, Borden will be played by Ella Beatty, while Hunnam will be starring as Andrew Borden, Lizzie's father. His return had previously been rumoured, but has now been officially confirmed by Netflix.

A photo of the two together was shared on Netflix's social accounts, alongside the news that production on the season has begun in Los Angeles.

Also returning to the series in a new role will be Vicky Krieps, who played Ilse Koch in season 3 but will be playing Bridget Sullivan, Lizzie's maid, in the new run.

Meanwhile, other major cast members include Rebecca Hall as Abby Borden, Billie Lourd as Emma Borden and Jessica Barden as Nance O’Neill.

We also know that Max Winkler, who directed one episode of season 2 and six of season 3, will return to direct the first episode of season 4, but all other details are currently under wraps.

In real life, Lizzie Borden was tried and acquitted of the axe murders of her father and stepmother in 1892. Nobody else was charged with the murders, meaning Borden was ostracised by her local community in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Hunnam recently defended Ryan Murphy’s true crime anthology, which has drawn criticism in its latest run, as with previous seasons, with accusations of sensationalising and glamourising the crimes it depicts.

Hunnam told The Hollywood Reporter: "I never felt like we were sensationalising it. I never felt on set that we did anything gratuitous or for shock impact. It was all in order to try to tell this story as honestly as we could."

