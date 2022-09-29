Money Heist Berlin spin-off reveals cast

Pedro Alonso, who helms the series as sharp jewel thief Andrés de Fonollosa, AKA Berlin, will be joined by a brand new gang for the prequel, which is set before the events of Money Heist.

Netflix has unveiled the cast for Money Heist spin-off Berlin , which is set to begin shooting in October 2022.

Michelle Jenner (The Cook of Castamar) will play electronics specialist Keila, while Tristán Ulloa (Warrior Nun) appears as Damián, Berlin's confidant and philanthropic professor. Welcome to Eden's Begoña Vargas plays the unstable Cameron, Julio Peña Fernández (Through My Window) appears as Roi while Joel Sánchez is man of action Bruce.

Money heist season 5. Netflix

Money Heist creators Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina co-wrote the prequel, which consists of eight episodes. Speaking of the concept, Martínez Lobato said during a Netflix event in Madrid that they "loved the idea of introducing a new gang around Berlin in a completely different emotional state".

Production for the series is expected to last several weeks, with shooting taking place in both Madrid and Paris. A Korean version of the show, Money Heist: Korea, aired earlier this year. Despite receiving mixed reviews, it's been picked up for another season.

