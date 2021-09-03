Money Heist season 5 soundtrack: Every song featured in the new episodes

The final season of Money Heist is finally here and it gets off to a truly action-packed start, as the world famous Dali gang face threats from both inside and outside of the Bank of Spain.

The story picks up from season four’s jaw-dropping finale, which saw disgraced police inspector Alicia Sierra track down The Professor’s lair and hold him at gunpoint, just as his epic heist appeared to be course-correcting.

As he did with fellow Netflix projects Sky Rojo and White Lines, showrunner Alex Pina has utilised a number of songs to add some extra atmosphere and emotion to certain scenes.

Pina borrows from a wide variety of artists, including indie rock icon Phoebe Bridgers to reggae band UB40, while the show’s popular theme song by Cecilia Krull also forms a big part of its musical identity.

Read on for a list of all the songs featured in Money Heist season five so far.

Money Heist Part 5 soundtrack

Theme song: “My Life Is Going On” by Cecilia Krull

Episode 1: The End of the Road

“Too Late to Turn Back Now” by Cornelius Brothers & Sister Rose

“Kingston Town” by UB40

Episode 2: Do You Believe in Reincarnation?

“Friday I’m in Love” by Phoebe Bridgers

More to follow.

Money Heist Part 5A is released on Netflix on Friday 3rd September.