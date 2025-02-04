In the few letters that do survive, it's obvious that Jane was devoted to her big sister. As the only two girls among six brothers, it's hard not to agree with Hornby's premise. Every Austen fan will enjoy the chat between Hornby and Hawes, and the four-part drama.

Elsewhere you'll find a feature on Virdee, a new detective drama set in Bradford, and the return of ITV's hit cold-case drama Unforgotten.

And don't miss the report on our annual night with the stars - the Radio Times Covers Party, hosted by Sir Lenny Henry. I only wish you could have all been there to meet everyone from Dame Sarah Storey to Tony Blackburn and the heroes who graced our D-Day covers last June.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

The star of One Day and Prime Target, Leo Woodall, tells us what it's like being a sex symbol.

Dame Joanna Lumley and Lucy Punch are playing the mother-daughter relationship for laughs in new comedy Amandaland.

Comedian Katherine Ryan shares the view from her sofa and discusses her new reality show At Home with Katherine Ryan.

