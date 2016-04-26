Nineteen series in you’d be forgiven for thinking all of the criminals were safely locked up. Just how much can go on in Midsomer? But fear not: there are plenty of mysteries for the newbie to get his teeth into including an extreme Neighbourhood Watch, a cricket festival and a rabbit and guinea pig show…

Well, no one said it would be international James Bond-level crime, did they?

"I'm genuinely thrilled to join this bastion of British TV,” Hendrix said. “It's a real privilege to be part of a hugely successful and much loved show and I am looking forward to stepping into the wonderful world of Midsomer."

More like this

Also returning to the series is Manjinder Virk as pathologist Dr Kam Karimore and Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby.

"All the team here at Bentley feel it's a great privilege to be filming the latest series of Midsomer Murders and especially to welcome the talented Nick Hendrix to the family,” Jo Wright, executive producer, said. “We are sure he will help Neil Dudgeon keep as many people as possible safe on the dangerous streets of Midsomer County. "

The series looks to be on course for another good haul of viewers. The last series, which aired on ITV earlier this year, averaged a consolidated audience of 6.4 million. With an audience share of 25% this equated to its highest since 2009.

Advertisement

An air date will follow in due course.