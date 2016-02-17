Advertisement

Katie Leung is best known for playing Cho Chang in the Harry Potter film franchise. She also starred in Channel 4 drama Run, Poirot and Father Brown.

LIU YING (Mardy Ma)

Mei's mother Liu Ying gave her up for adoption under China's One Child policy. Her son, Ajun, winds up in a spot of trouble and she reaches out to his sister for assistance.

Mardy Ma is a Chinese-born actress living in Los Angeles. One Child is among her first major roles.

AJUN (Sebastian So)

Mei's brother, Ajun, is facing a murder charge, much to the horror of his mother.

Relative newcomer So might seem familiar to CBeebies fans – he's made quite a few appearances in Teacup Travels.

KATHERINE ASHLEY (Elizabeth Perkins)

Katherine is Mai's adoptive mother.

Yes, that is the mum from the Miracle on 34th Street remake and yes, that is the woman from Big. Perkins is a veteran of the silver and small screens, with roles in The Flintstones, Weeds and numerous other productions already under her belt.

JIM ASHLEY (Donald Sumpter)

Jim is Mai's adoptive father.

You may have most recently spotted him playing the Time Lord Rassillon in Doctor Who series nine finale Heaven Sent, but Donald Sumpter has quite a long film and TV CV. Some highlights include Our Friends in The North and Game of Thrones (he was Maester Lewin), as well as a recurring role on children's drama The Queen's Nose. Oh, and he was Being Human's Kemp, too.

One Child airs on BBC2 on Wednesday night at 9pm