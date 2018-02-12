And it’s fair to say that the action-packed finale was a hit with most viewers, who had only one question on their minds – when are we getting a second series?

In the end, 77% of RadioTimes.com readers who responded to a poll said they'd enjoyed the series – though elsewhere, not everyone was quite so sure they wanted more episodes.

So will a second series be coming for McMafia? Well, RadioTimes.com understands that the BBC are waiting for the series to air on AMC in America before making a final decision. AMC co-produced the series, so success in the US is probably a prerequisite for them getting involved again, and the BBC is less likely to fund the globe-trotting show on its lonesome.

Still, given the generally positive reaction to the finale we’d say there’s a good chance the Yanks will get as excited about Alex’s descent into criminality as we all did. Watch this space.

McMafia’s first series is now available on BBC iPlayer