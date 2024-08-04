Both Ripley and the 1999 film are based on the book The Talented Mr Ripley by Patricia Highsmith, but each have their own take.

When asked if he would ever return to the role, Damon told IndieWire: "I don't know. You know, I associate the one that we did so much with Anthony Minghella, who's passed away now, that I don't know.

"I even had trouble watching the new one, as beautiful as it was and as great as everybody was. It was hard at first for me to sink back into it just because I have so many great memories, but they're all wrapped up in these personal feelings about the experience."

Beyond The Talented Mr Ripley, there are four more books that could be adapted: Ripley Under Ground, Ripley's Game, The Boy Who Followed Ripley and Ripley Under Water.

Steve Zaillian, who wrote and directed the Netflix series, previously told The Wrap who would be keen on continuing Ripley's story if there was an appetite for it.

"I think other ones are certainly possible," he told the publication. "We have the rights to all the books, so we could do it. I'll need a little break but yeah, I think he's a good enough character that you could do more."

