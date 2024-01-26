The story takes place all across the globe, as the men go on various missions to take out enemy targets inside occupied Europe, going from their base in the UK.

But was the series shot in the real locations it is representing or was it filmed elsewhere? Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations for Masters of the Air.

Where is Masters of the Air set?

Edward Ashley, Matt Gavan, Callum Turner and Anthony Boyle in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

Masters of the Air is set all across the World, with scenes set in the US, Africa, Europe and the UK. Countries in mainland Europe which are featured include the Netherlands, France and Germany.

Meanwhile, locations in the UK that are featured include London, Oxford and, of course, Station 139 in Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk – the base of the 100th Bomb Squad.

Where was Masters of the Air filmed?

The cast of Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

Despite being so often set in Norfolk at Thorpe Abbotts, the series wasn't actually filmed there, and instead filmed predominantly in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Specific locations used for filming within those counties reportedly include Oxford City Centre, Dalton Barracks near Abingdon, Newland Park in Chalfont St Giles, Bledlow and The Hind's Head pub in Bray.

Other locations throughout the UK which were used for filming include Trinity Church Square in London, and both Hemel Hempstead Old Town and Bovingdon in Hertfordshire.

Studio filming was completed at Bovingdon Airfield Studios, which has previously been home to productions including 1917, Good Omens, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and upcoming film Argylle.

Filming on Band of Brothers, the first war drama series from executive producers Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, also took place in the UK, while their second series, The Pacific, was shot in Australia.

The BBC was a co-production partner with HBO on Band of Brothers, and with that show costing the British broadcaster £7 million, it was, at the time, the most expensive acquisition ever made by the BBC for a single programme.

Masters of the Air is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday 26th January 2024.

