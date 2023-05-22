As they travel to repatriate her body, they uncover secrets they never knew their mother held, while also discovering things about one another.

Three-part ITV drama Maryland stars Suranne Jones and Eve Best, and follows two estranged sisters as they reconnect following the death of their mother.

The series also stars the likes of Stockard Channing and Hugh Quarshie, and features some stunning seaside visuals throughout. But just where is the series set and where was it filmed?

Read on for everything you need to know about the locations used for Maryland.

Where is Maryland set?

Suranne Jones as Becca in Maryland. ITV

Maryland is set in three locations - Manchester, London and, primarily, the Isle of Man.

Manchester is where Becca and her family live, and at a Q&A for the series Jones said this was an important part of the story from the start.

She said: "We wanted to do a northern show. It's what we know, it was important to us because we wanted to do a very complex northern piece."

Meanwhile, Rosaline lives in London and we see her life there briefly. Then the majority of the show takes place on the Isle of Man, where Mary was found dead and where Becca and Rosaline travel to to identify and repatriate her body.

Where was Maryland filmed?

Stockard Channing as Cathy and Eve Best as Rosaline in Maryland ITV

While Maryland might be set in the Isle of Man for the most part, the show didn't actually film there, with locations in Ireland doubling for the island.

The house that Becca and Rosaline find Mary was living in can be found on the Howth peninsula, east of Dublin.

Co-creator Anne-Marie O'Connor said of filming in Ireland: "I lived in Ireland for a time. I went to university in Galway for a year, all my family are from Tipperary. My writing career started there; I wrote two novels in Ireland when I was younger.

"Not only did I go to university there, when I was in my mid-20s, I moved back and lived in Dublin, and worked, in a previous life, as a PA in Dublin city centre. So, I’ve got such a kinship with Ireland, and I go there all the time. All the family are there.

"So yes, I love Ireland although I was really disappointed not be able to use the Isle of Man. I would have loved to film there. There’s a real specificity to the island. But I think we’ve done a really good job of selling the Isle of Man with Ireland and the locations that we found."

Meanwhile Eve Best said of filming there: "Love it, love it, love it. It was just so beautiful to be able to be there on location rather than in a studio. The Irish crew were also central to that. And being by the sea. Some of the others did go for a lot of sea swimming. I didn’t, the lake was quite enough for me.

"But just the presence of the sea itself at the end of a hard day is very soothing. It was a lovely place to be and a lovely team to work with. I found myself looking in a lot of real estate windows."

Maryland debuts on ITV1 at 9pm on Monday 22nd May, with the full series then becoming available on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

