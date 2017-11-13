Asked if this series is primed to appeal to Gilmore Girls fans, Daniel tells RadioTimes.com: "We think so. It's a stylistic choice that we make in a lot of the things we write; we are aware of the lack of truly joyous entertaining shows, and joyous, entertaining characters out there, especially in the hour-long world.

"There's a lot of shows about terrorists and bank fraud –" [At this point Amy interjects, Lorelei-style: "Those terrorist bank fraud shows, my god! Dime a dozen!"] "– but there's no terrorism in Marvelous Mrs Maisel."

He adds: "This show just has a similar bounce to Gilmore Girls."

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, already commissioned for two seasons on Amazon after starting life as an available-to-all pilot, stars Rachel Brosnahan as a young Jewish housewife in 1950s New York. Mrs Miriam Maisel is happily married to a man who dabbles in stand-up comedy in his spare time - or that's what she thinks is going on. Then, suddenly, her husband Joel (Michael Zegen) announces he is leaving her for another woman.

Enraged, Miriam takes to the stage where she discovers her own comic talent. She soon pairs up with Susie (Gilmore Girls' Miss Celine, Alex Borstein) to launch her comedy career, while still juggling her relationship with Joel, her young children and her wonderfully interfering parents.

Is Miriam 'Midge' Maisel cut from a similar cloth to Lorelei Gilmore, our beloved coffee-guzzling constantly-talking wise-cracking resident of Stars Hollow?

"Well, a little different," says Amy. "Lorelei, a lot of her humour was deflection and defensive and she's been building up and protecting and keeping the world at bay.

"Whereas Midge is not like that, because Midge totally embraced the bubble that she grew up in and loved the fact that she was queen of a six block radius. From deli to rabbi she would walk down the street and everybody knew Midge. Her humour comes more from confidence and her energy and her mischievousness.

"And then when she branches out to give voice to other things that are happening, being able to work out her hurt and her anger in a way that's not Haagen Dazs and pizza and taking to her bed, it's getting up on stage and saying, 'W-Wh-WHAT? WHY?' – that she gets to find a way to give voice to those emotions."

Comparing Miriam and Lorelei, "It's a slightly different place that these women have their humour coming from. But in the sense that they're both confident women, and have faith in themselves and their opinions, they're both smart women – I think that is a similarity.

"They don't think about the fact that they should be anything other than what they are."

Amy Sherman-Palladino’s new series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will be released on Amazon on 29th November 2017